Vigo and Clay County YMCA locations open - with some restrictions in place

"the y-m-c-a" is open in both "clay" and "vigo counties the facilities opened their doors to the public today.

"the y-m-c-a's of the wabash valley" are in phase-"1" of its re-opening plan.

Phase-"1" runs through june 14th.

There will be "a facility time limit".

"y-m-c-a members only" will be allowed in on a 1st come 1st serve basis.

Anyone under the age of "15" must be with an adult.

And "no guest passes" will be sold.

"saunas" will be closed as for y-m-c-a pools... "the vigo county location" will open its pool "on june 1st".

"open swim" and "water classes" will be canceled.

"lap swimming" will be allowed as long as people are social distancing.

