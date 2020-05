Hard Yacht Cafe in Dundalk open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner

ONE OF THOSEBUSINESSES IS HARD YACHT CAFEIN DUNDALK.

THEY'RE OPEN FORTAKEOUT SEVEN DAYS A WEEK FROSEVEN ━M TO EIGHT ━M.

FORBREAKFAST LUNCH AND DINNER.HARD YACHT EVEN HAS SOMETHINGSPECIAL FOR THE FIRSTRESPONDERS.

"All of our firstresponders, the policedepartment, fire department,all of the nurses like evenwhen they're off work theycome in here.

Everybody in auniform gets half priced foodhere, all of the time not justfor the covid." HARD YACHTCAFE ALSO OFFERS FAMILY DEALAND IF YOU AREN'T HUNGRY NOWYOU CAN BUY GIFT CARDS FORLATER USE.

