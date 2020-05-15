Warning Do Not Play movie

Warning: Do Not Play - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Aspiring director Mi-jung struggles to come up with ideas for a new horror film until her friend Jun-seo tells her about a mysterious film rumored to be shot by a ghost.

While researching it, she begins to write a new screenplay about her hunt for this “ghost film.” But as she gets closer to the truth, the line between her film and her life begins to blur.

Starring Seo Yea-ji and Jin Sun-kyu, directed by Kim Jin-won.

Coming to Shudder June 11, 2020