Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In Playoffs

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In Playoffs

Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In Playoffs

The Blackhawks could soon be heading back to the ice.

CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HawleySports

Larry Hawley Blackhawks interim president Danny Wirtz released this statement on the NHL’s Return To Play Plan, which puts the t… https://t.co/j3GKxcias8 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

If the NHL resumes play, Nashville wants to be a host city for games [Video]

If the NHL resumes play, Nashville wants to be a host city for games

A new, potential plan from the NHL could bring hockey back to your TV. Monday, the NHL Commissioner announced they were looking to pick eight or nine cities across North America that would host..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published
NHL narrowing in on return to play plan [Video]

NHL narrowing in on return to play plan

It seems more and more likely that the NHL will return to finish its 2020 season this summer. Both The Athletic and TSN report that the league and the NHLPA are speaking almost daily about the best..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:22Published