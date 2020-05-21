Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen is having her breast implants removed

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Chrissy Teigen is having her breast implants removed

Chrissy Teigen is having her breast implants removed

Chrissy Teigen is having her breast implants removed and can't wait for her boobs to return to being a "dumb, miraculous bag of fat".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady Chrissy Teigen confirms she is having her breast implants removed... and jokes that she'll 'still have boobs but th… https://t.co/4IKBq9kkLs 11 minutes ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Having Her Breast Implants Removed The mom of two got implants about 10 years ago. [[… https://t.co/Qz1G2uBvDR 45 minutes ago

AdonicaB

AdonicaB Chrissy Teigen having breast implants removed: ‘I’m just over it’ https://t.co/VnEDNi4i0o 50 minutes ago

AdonicaB

AdonicaB Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Getting Her Boobs Out’ https://t.co/ysg4TXfY9w 50 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Chrissy Teigen reveals she is having her breast implants removed...months after saying she wanted 'them OUT' ====… https://t.co/NqKuM7teMW 1 hour ago

Travellersexpe1

اخبار اون لاين Chrissy Teigen reveals she is having her breast implants removed after saying she wanted ‘them OUT’ – Daily Mail https://t.co/YfV19lKoku 1 hour ago

shannon_d_young

shannon young✈️ I drank an entire bottle of wine tonight all by myself. Your progress has a first name! Chrissy Teigen took coro… https://t.co/l8xMw0HV4a 2 hours ago

Heather22500165

Heather RT @people: Chrissy Teigen Is Having Surgery to Remove Her Breast Implants: 'I'm Getting My Boobs Out!' https://t.co/LdvQl76xRy 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen says Peaky Blinders makes her want to smoke [Video]

Chrissy Teigen says Peaky Blinders makes her want to smoke

American model Chrissy Teigen has joked that watching 'Peaky Blinders' makes her tempted to smoke.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Chrissy Teigen bought designer handbag so she could use store's toilet [Video]

Chrissy Teigen bought designer handbag so she could use store's toilet

Chrissy Teigen once bought a designer bag in order to use the toilet in the store.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published