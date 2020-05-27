Chrissy Teigen is getting her breast implants removed

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about sharing details about her personal life.Unsurprisingly, then, the “Cravings” cookbook author took to social media to share her experience getting tested for COVID-19.“It’s not bad at all.

Really,” she says as a gloved doctor swabs her nose.Well, as it turns out, Chrissy wasn’t just getting tested for the fun of it.In a subsequent post, she revealed that she was “getting surgery”.This surgery isn’t anything to worry about, though.As Chrissy went on to explain, she’s simply getting her breast implants out.On another post, Chrissy explained that breast implants need to be taken out or replaced after 10 years