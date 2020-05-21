Global  

Woman Says Prayer In Front Of Wylie Mayor At Council Meeting





Mayor Eric Hogue says only male members of a Christian missionary group should be able to say a prayer before a City Council meeting.

Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue Believes Women Should Be Silent In Churches And During Council Invocation [Video]

Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue Believes Women Should Be Silent In Churches And During Council Invocation

The mayor of Wylie has admitted he doesn't believe women should lead prayers in church or during political meetings, but says people are reading more into a recent email statement than they should.





Wylie Mayor Hogue Responds After Saying Only Men Should Give Meeting Invocation In Email

