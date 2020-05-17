Global  

NCAA extends restart date to all sports beginning June 1st

NCAA extends restart date to all sports beginning June 1st

NCAA extends restart date to all sports beginning June 1st

Football and basketball came first and now all the rest as the NCAA has extended its June 1st restart date to all Division I sports.

NCAA extends restart date to all sports beginning June 1st

Football and basketball came- first... and now all the rest..- as- the n-c-double-a has extended - its june 1st re-start date... t- all - division i sports.- that means all student- athlete- can resume- voluntary on-campus workouts, i- a limited capacity... - for the first time... since mid- march.- the council also ruled that - f-b-s schools cannot host - football- camps and clinics... during the- 20-20 calendar year.- the s-e-c has already announced- it would begin- opening facilities... starting- june 8th.

- - earlier today... a joint- statement from football bowl- subdivision - conferences... along with c-b-s- sports... e-s-p-n... fox- sports... and - their affiliated networks.- quote... collectively... the- conferences and television- networks have agreed to an- extension... for determining- college football's early season- game times... beyond- the standard june 1st deadline.- these kick-off times and networ- designations- will be announced at a later- date... as we all continue- to prepare... for the college




