Family: Police Not Focused On Finding Missing Boy At Discovery Park On Memorial Day

A tragic turn in the case of a boy who vanished when a fight broke out Memorial Day at Discovery Park.
The boy's body has been found, but Marissa Perlman reports, his family says officers were more focused on the fight, than the missing boy.
Tampa service member runs 48 miles to remember fallen heroesPetty Officer 1st Class Randall Kopytowski started running while carrying the American flag on Memorial Day. He ran for the past 2 days in memory of fallen service members.
5 Hurt When Tree Comes Crashing Down At SF's Washington Square ParkSan Francisco police and fire units are on the scene after a large tree limb fell on a group of people in North Beach’s Washington Square Park Tuesday evening.