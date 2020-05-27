Global  

Family: Police Not Focused On Finding Missing Boy At Discovery Park On Memorial Day

Family: Police Not Focused On Finding Missing Boy At Discovery Park On Memorial Day

Family: Police Not Focused On Finding Missing Boy At Discovery Park On Memorial Day

A tragic turn in the case of a boy who vanished when a fight broke out Memorial Day at Discovery Park.

The boy's body has been found, but Marissa Perlman reports, his family says officers were more focused on the fight, than the missing boy.

