KS Gov. Laura Kelly puts reopening plan in counties' hands
Kansas Gov.
Laura Kelly said Tuesday she is removing the executive order for the state's reopening plan.
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 'Phase Two' of Florida's reopening planBars across the state of Florida can reopen starting on Friday, but not yet in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas loosens restrictions to 50% in next phase of city recovery planKansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas loosens restrictions to 50% in next phase of city recovery plan
Gov. Kelly's move to put reopening plans in county hands causes confusionBusinesses are dealing with some confusion after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly put reopening plans into the hands of individual counties.