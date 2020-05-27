Channel One serving more people

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT
The food shelf implemented drive up distribution for those in need of the service.

Food banks across the county have been busier than ever.

Kimt new 3's madelyne watkins joins us this morning to tell us how channel one food bank in rochester is handling the increasing demand.

Madelyne./// tyler.

One thing that's kept channel one staying busy throughout this pandemic is the additional mobile distributions they've been using to drive out where more people are needing food.

Executive director, virginia merritt, tells me they're serving more people than normal at the food bank.

In march... the food shelf implemented a drive up distribution of food boxes so clients can still get their groceries... just in a safer way.

Merritt says another big change they're seeing is people needing service who's never used the food bank before.

She tells me the best thing about all of this is seeing the community come together and support "it's really been amazing to see everyone come together and use their expertise to put the puzzle together and to best serve people."

Merritt tells me experts have analyzed how many pounds of food they've given out so far and they're preparing for another surge in august.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

And she says everything they're currently doing will remain the same through june 30th, then hopefully they can




