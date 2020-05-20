Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildlife Officials Rescue Rarely-Seen Big Cat from a Trap

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Wildlife Officials Rescue Rarely-Seen Big Cat from a Trap

Wildlife Officials Rescue Rarely-Seen Big Cat from a Trap

A rare black leopard was spotted in Sri Lanka, but only after being caught in a trap, leaving wildlife officials the task of rescuing the big cat.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wildlife officials rescue leopard from drowning in 45-foot-deep well in east India [Video]

Wildlife officials rescue leopard from drowning in 45-foot-deep well in east India

Wildlife officials rescued a leopard from drowning in a 45-foot-deep well in east India. The leopard, that came in search of food, struggled to stay afloat until it was rescued by the Wildlife SOS..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published