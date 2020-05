Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2020 were declared on May 26.

This year, pass percentage of Class 10th exam is 80.59% as against 80.73% last year.

Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam including 7.2 lakh boys and 7.6 lakh girls.

Nearly 12.04 lakh students passed the exam including 6.1 lakh boys and 5.9 lakh girls.

Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas bagged the first rank with 96.2%.

Class 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to 24.