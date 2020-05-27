NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
pro hockey suspended the
2019-20 season on March 12.
According to 'USA Today,'
the top 12 teams in both the Western
and Eastern Conferences have qualified.
Seven squads whose records placed them at the
bottom of the standings are done for the year.
In both conferences, the top four teams
automatically head to the next round.
To advance, the rest of the
qualifying teams will have to play.
'USA Today' adds that proposals see a best-of-five series determining who gets past the opening round.
The top four squads will play
in-conference round-robin games
to decide postseason rankings.
In a vote late last week, the new
schedule was approved by the
NHL Players’ Association.
Bettman adds that two cities will host
East and West playoff games,
respectively.
Among the areas being considered for
the playoffs are Vancouver, Los Angeles,
Pittsburgh and Toronto.