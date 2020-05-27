Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published
NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro hockey suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12.

According to 'USA Today,' the top 12 teams in both the Western and Eastern Conferences have qualified.

Seven squads whose records placed them at the bottom of the standings are done for the year.

In both conferences, the top four teams automatically head to the next round.

To advance, the rest of the qualifying teams will have to play.

'USA Today' adds that proposals see a best-of-five series determining who gets past the opening round.

The top four squads will play in-conference round-robin games to decide postseason rankings.

In a vote late last week, the new schedule was approved by the NHL Players’ Association.

Bettman adds that two cities will host East and West playoff games, respectively.

Among the areas being considered for the playoffs are Vancouver, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Colorado Avalanche’s odds to win the Stanley Cup with the new 24-team playoff format

The NHL on Tuesday announced if the season resumes, it will forego the remainder of the regular...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Sport24.co.za | NHL to restart with 24-team playoff in two hub cities

The National Hockey League will abandon the rest of the regular season and proceed directly to a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GSPORTSREPORT

SPORTS REPORT RT @d1baseball: Our @IvyLeague Surprise Team from the shortened 2020 season went to: @YaleBaseball. Despite being picked to finish 5th in t… 22 hours ago

d1baseball

D1Baseball Our @IvyLeague Surprise Team from the shortened 2020 season went to: @YaleBaseball. Despite being picked to finish… https://t.co/bqOCnCkpiU 22 hours ago

spikes141

spikes141 RT @d1baseball: Congrats to @UAlbanyBaseball's Kenny Mclean, our @AmericaEast Breakout Pitcher for the shortened season. In 2020, the south… 23 hours ago

MrsSchwamman

Barb Schwamman RT @osage_esports: That’s a wrap! Osage Varsity league team captures the TIC Title with a 2-0 defeat of @STA_esports. Thank you again to al… 1 day ago

osage_esports

Osage esports That’s a wrap! Osage Varsity league team captures the TIC Title with a 2-0 defeat of @STA_esports. Thank you again… https://t.co/2QE1bCID74 2 days ago

MYBCSLIONS

BerksChristianSchool We wrap up #celebratebcs2020 Athletics Day with our Varsity Guys Basketball team. These gentlemen had a memorable s… https://t.co/EOCYwY5Nyp 2 days ago

d1baseball

D1Baseball Congrats to @UAlbanyBaseball's Kenny Mclean, our @AmericaEast Breakout Pitcher for the shortened season. In 2020, t… https://t.co/rJ5MMLI8Wa 2 days ago

OaklandWSOC

Oakland Women's Soccer We wrap up our #Top10Goals with the last goal of the 2019 season. A beautiful team golazo with 8 passes from 7 diff… https://t.co/Y3a1HZwUMN 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NHL announces return to play for the 2019-2020 season [Video]

NHL announces return to play for the 2019-2020 season

The National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman says the sport will go straight into an expanded 24-team playoff format and all games will be held in two hub cities if action resumes this year..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:13Published
NHL unveils plan to return to ice, no more games at Amalie Arena for 2019-2020 season [Video]

NHL unveils plan to return to ice, no more games at Amalie Arena for 2019-2020 season

NHL unveiled its plan to return to ice.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:03Published