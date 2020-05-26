J.K.

Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’ The book will be published online for free for children to read while in quarantine.

34 daily installments will be posted online until July 10.

The story "about truth and the abuse of power" has been in the works for over a decade.

Rowling says it “isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now.” Rowling has asked children to send in illustrations for each chapter.

The best ones will be included in print editions of the story.

Royalties from the print editions, available in November, will go to projects assisting groups impacted by the pandemic.