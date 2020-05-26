J.K.
Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’ The book will be published
online for free for children to
read while in quarantine.
34 daily installments will
be posted online until July 10.
The story "about truth and the
abuse of power" has been in the works for over a decade.
Rowling says it “isn’t intended to be read
as a response to anything that’s
happening in the world right now.” Rowling has asked children to send
in illustrations for each chapter.
The best ones will be included
in print editions of the story.
Royalties from the print editions,
available in November, will go
to projects assisting groups
impacted by the pandemic.