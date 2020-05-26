Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J.K. Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
J.K. Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’

J.K. Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’

J.K.

Rowling to Release New Children’s Book ‘The Ickabog’ The book will be published online for free for children to read while in quarantine.

34 daily installments will be posted online until July 10.

The story "about truth and the abuse of power" has been in the works for over a decade.

Rowling says it “isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now.” Rowling has asked children to send in illustrations for each chapter.

The best ones will be included in print editions of the story.

Royalties from the print editions, available in November, will go to projects assisting groups impacted by the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

JK Rowling announces new children’s book ‘The Ickabog’

JK Rowling announces new children’s book ‘The Ickabog’J.K. Rowling is publishing a free children’s book for people to read during lockdown, but to be...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •MashableBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.com


J.K. Rowling is releasing a new book chapter-by-chapter online for free

J.K. Rowling is releasing a new book chapter-by-chapter online for freeJ.K. Rowling will stagger the release of her new children’s novel The Ickabog over the next seven...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •MashableE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

hackerunited

Haikal De Gea (ハイカル) RT @reviewgeeksite: J.K. Rowling dug into her attic, pulled out an unpublished children's book, and decided to release it for free online.… 9 minutes ago

reviewgeeksite

Review Geek J.K. Rowling dug into her attic, pulled out an unpublished children's book, and decided to release it for free onli… https://t.co/Sxvlpp5E88 9 minutes ago

AgawamLibrary

Agawam Library J K Rowling started releasing a new book online! She will release new chapters every day thru July 10th. There is a… https://t.co/7NoJn8VRXC 2 hours ago

adite

Adite Banerjie RT @kaalicharan: J.K. Rowling to release new children's book, The Ickabog, for free online. https://t.co/J4bWndtBAU 3 hours ago

kaalicharan

Abhishek Joshi J.K. Rowling to release new children's book, The Ickabog, for free online. https://t.co/J4bWndtBAU 3 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami J.K. Rowling has written a children's fairy tale called "The Ickabog" and will release chapters of the book online… https://t.co/fh0ry3f2Xz 3 hours ago

SCPL_NY

Schenectady Library J.K. Rowling's next children's book, The Ickabog, is being released FREE online a couple of chapters each day. The… https://t.co/hTTfltvikm 3 hours ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @SkyNews: JK Rowling has announced she is set to release a previously unseen fairy tale story online for children in lockdown https://t.… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: J.K. Rowling Announces New Children's Book [Video]

Trending: J.K. Rowling Announces New Children's Book

J.K. Rowling announced Tuesday that she has written a children's fairy tale called "The Ickabog" and will release chapters of the book online each weekday for children to enjoy during these "strange,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
J.K. Rowling to publish free fairy tale for kids in lockdown [Video]

J.K. Rowling to publish free fairy tale for kids in lockdown

J.K. Rowling will publish a fairy tale called "The Ickabog" free online so that children on lockdown can read it, with the first chapters to be published on Tuesday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published