Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge

Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge

Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge

Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in fighting an exhibition match against Mike Tyson.

Fury said he said he accepted the offer but nothing materialized from it.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Mike Tyson returning to the ring.

