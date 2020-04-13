Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge

Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in fighting an exhibition match against Mike Tyson.

Fury said he said he accepted the offer but nothing materialized from it.

