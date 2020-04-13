|
|
Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge
Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in fighting an exhibition match against Mike Tyson.
Fury said he said he accepted the offer but nothing materialized from it.
Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Mike Tyson returning to the ring.
Related news from verified sources
|Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in...
FOX Sports - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Shannon Sharpe predicts Mike Conley will win the NBA HORSE contest
This weekend Adam Silver and the NBA hosted a HORSE contest featuring Zach Lavine, Paul Pierce, Trae Young, Chauncey Billups, Chris Paul, Allie Quigley, Tamika Catchings, and Mike Conley. Hear why..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:16Published