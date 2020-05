Maharashtra's Energy Minister has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government in the state.

He said that PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis are dreaming of toppling the Maha Aghadi govt and said that the Centre should be helping the state fight the Covid pandemic at this time.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole said that the state is following all guidelines issued by the centre in its fight against Covid.

