Related videos from verified sources Watch: Black Man Targeted By White Woman's Claims Of Threats In Central Park Speaks Out



A video has gone viral and a woman has been fired from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 19 hours ago White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog



A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago