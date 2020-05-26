Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing
Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire
after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of
‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online.
In the clip, Fallon can be seen impersonating
Chris Rock and delivering problematic jokes,
all while wearing full blackface.
Many Twitter users have called
for Fallon to be canceled, while
others have also voiced their
frustration against ‘SNL’ and NBC.
Fallon has since publicly apologized for the skit, calling
it a “terrible decision” and saying there’s “no excuse.” Jimmy Fallon,
via Twitter He goes on to say he’s “very sorry” and glad
that people are “holding [him] accountable.” Jimmy Fallon,
via Twitter