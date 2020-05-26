Global  

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online.

In the clip, Fallon can be seen impersonating Chris Rock and delivering problematic jokes, all while wearing full blackface.

Many Twitter users have called for Fallon to be canceled, while others have also voiced their frustration against ‘SNL’ and NBC.

Fallon has since publicly apologized for the skit, calling it a “terrible decision” and saying there’s “no excuse.” Jimmy Fallon, via Twitter He goes on to say he’s “very sorry” and glad that people are “holding [him] accountable.” Jimmy Fallon, via Twitter

