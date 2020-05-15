Woman goes to E.R. with stomach pain and leaves with a baby

Global  

A 23-year-old ballet instructor got the surprise of a lifetime...when she went to the hospital for stomach pain and discovered that she was in labor.In a TikTok video, Lizzie Quah of Bloomington, Illinois.shared the story of how she thought she was having the “worst period cramps of [her] entire life”.when in reality she was giving birth.In an interview with BuzzFeed, Lizzie explained that she never knew she was pregnant since she never experienced any symptoms.“I gained a little bit of weight, but only enough where I felt like I needed to get back into my workout routine,” she told BuzzFeed.“I was working more than I ever had in the last six months before she was born, and was eating really unhealthy.I was more tired than normal, and wanted to take more naps than I used to, but again I attributed that to working all the time”.What’s more wild, Lizzie never had any reason to suspect she was pregnant since she “had every period”.This, she eventually learned, was because she had placenta previa, which “likely caused bleeding that I mistook for a period”

