British PM Johnson urges people to 'move on' from adviser row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britain on Wednesday to move on from what he described as a "very, very frustrating episode" when his closest adviser provoked outrage and scorn for travelling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Some still want answers over why Cummings deemed it right to drive his family 250 miles to self-isolate during the Uk’s lockdown and consequently keep his job.

The Prime Minister continued to repeatedly back his adviser when answering questions from members of the UK parliament on Wednesday (May 27) and he would not be pursuing further enquiry.

“it would not be doing my job if I were now to shuffle this problem into the hands of officials” “I totally understand public indignation, I totally understand that.

But I do think that as I understand things, I've said, what I've said about the whole business, I think it would be much better if we could now move on and get focussed on the next steps." "I, of course, am deeply sorry for all the hurt and pain and anxiety that people have been going through throughout this period.

This country has been going through, frankly, most difficult time.

We're asking people to do quite exceptionally tough things, separating them from their families.” The questioning on Dominic Cummings overshadowed the announcement of a test and trace service the UK government is rolling out from Thursday across England to help the loosening of lockdown measures.