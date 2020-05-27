Women Protests After Minneapolis Death

In Rochester, one woman is making a statement about George Floyd's death.

"* there was more than the coronavirus on the agenda of governor tim walz when he held today's briefing.

Topic number one was the disturbing death of george floyd monday while he was being arrested by minneapolis police.

The governor was joined by minnesota attorney general keith ellison and minnesota department of safety commissioner john harrington.

They addressed the circumstances surrounding floyd's death.

The governor made it abundantly clear where he stands on the issue.

It's very clear to anyone that what happened to george floyd is wrong.

The lack of humanity in the video made me physically ill... and even more difficult to understand.

My heart ached for mr floyd's family and friends in rochester ?

"* one woman is making a statement about george flloyd's death.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us why she's protesting alone on a busy rochester street.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Live yeah amy i was driving downtown this afternoon when i spotted this woman here at the busy intersection of highway 52 and second street.

She's hard to miss ?

"* standing alone with her signs.

Honking 4 seconds marsha peterson lives near the intersection and tells me she'll be standing out here protesting what happened for as long as she can today... she has a sign that says "black lives matter" and "i cant breathe."

Passing cars honked at her ?

"* or flashed a thumbs up or peace sign in support.

She tells me that although the tragedy happened in people need to rise up, people need to object to this.

Vocally and in as many ways as they can 7 secs most of the responses i observed from passing cars were supportive ?*- but some people did yell out "all lives matter" or "white lives matter" to peterson.

Live in rochester?

"* annalise johnson kimt news 3 thank you annalise.

Minneapolis mayor frey is calling for criminal