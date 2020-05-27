Howard's Jeremiah Kelly signs with Albany State (tease)

Global  

Howard senior RB Jeremiah Kelly has officially signed with Albany State University has a preferred walk on.

C1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more ... next in sports.

Welcome back.

Aright middle georgia we have another bonafide baller headed to the next level to play college football you see him right over my shoulder his name is jeremiah kelly ... the howard running back has signed with albany state university as a preferred walk-on kelly committed to the rams about a week ago, but made it official this afternoon this guy is an absolute star in the making he rushed for over 1-thousand yards and 11 touchdowns last season he's going to join me tonight at 11 to talk about why




