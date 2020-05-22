Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helping get food on the table

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Helping get food on the table
A southern Minnesota church is stepping up to help out in this hard time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Helping get food on the table

This pandemic has hit our economy hard..

And for some families ?

"* that makes it difficult to put food on the table.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal is finding out one church in albert lea is holding a drive thru fundraiser today.xxx on the scene look live: i'm here at grace lutheran church in albert lea and the drive is taking place here.

Folks are being to drive through this canopy and place their donation in this bucket.

Grace lutheran church is centered around helping its neighbors and feeding the community.

Jennifer gonsalves is the pastor at grace lutheran.

She says when she heard that food shelves in the albert lea were in deseparate need of resources ?

"* they had to do something.

They organized this fundraiser... and to keep things safe ?

"* they're just asking for monetary donations.

"mostly because they can stretch that dollar but also just right now they are trying to limit the number of people who touch each food item and so they can buy boxes of food which they can hand out which limits the amount of contact."

Look live: if you aren't able to make the drive you can also mail in a check.

For more information the church will divide the donations between ecumenical food pantry and the salvation army.

The donations will be handed out at the end of this week.

/// college campuses have been empty for months now ?

"* to thwart



Related news from verified sources

'Whole new set of people reaching out for food stamps to put food on the table'

The coronavirus pandemic cut their lifeline to a salary and benefits, sending many plummeting into...
Newsday - Published

Fake: Video of upper castes refuse food from Dalits

Twitter user Alex Ambedkar tweeted a video in which a man can be seen angrily kicking food kept at a...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lNCONEGRO

© put your money where your mouth is!! because that hashtag isn’t helping me in no way shape or form. it isn’t puttin… https://t.co/CReuMLmjZT 1 hour ago

ccathot

Claire Collins RT @NACoTweets: #CountyNews: With 30 million Americans filing for unemployment because of the #COVID19 pandemic, people are facing another… 2 hours ago

maryhacker5

Mary Hacker RT @SenSchumer: Americans are sick and dying Americans can’t afford rent, have lost their jobs, can’t put food on the table to feed their f… 2 hours ago

MBHMG

M'side Black History RT @MetroMayorSteve: Among other things: putting food on the table for families who'd go hungry, housing the homeless, coordinating a massi… 3 hours ago

mlhbionicearsab

mindyhbionicearsab RT @AnnieDelBel: A Virginia Beach couple is helping to make these challenging times a little easier for families struggling to put food on… 5 hours ago

AnnieDelBel

Antoinette DelBel A Virginia Beach couple is helping to make these challenging times a little easier for families struggling to put f… https://t.co/YTGbBsl1fK 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Should Restaurants Reopen Their Dining Rooms [Video]

Should Restaurants Reopen Their Dining Rooms

Many restaurants are once again reopening for table service, but coronavirus has fundamentally changed the calculus of eating out. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published
Boy, 9, cries tears of joy after mum buys first McDonald's since the start of lockdown [Video]

Boy, 9, cries tears of joy after mum buys first McDonald's since the start of lockdown

This is the heartwarming moment a nine-year-old autistic boy broke down in tears after his mother brought him his first McDonald's since the start of lockdown. Wati Rahim filmed herself showing her..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:29Published