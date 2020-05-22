Helping get food on the table

A southern Minnesota church is stepping up to help out in this hard time.

This pandemic has hit our economy hard..

And for some families ?

"* that makes it difficult to put food on the table.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal is finding out one church in albert lea is holding a drive thru fundraiser today.xxx on the scene look live: i'm here at grace lutheran church in albert lea and the drive is taking place here.

Folks are being to drive through this canopy and place their donation in this bucket.

Grace lutheran church is centered around helping its neighbors and feeding the community.

Jennifer gonsalves is the pastor at grace lutheran.

She says when she heard that food shelves in the albert lea were in deseparate need of resources ?

"* they had to do something.

They organized this fundraiser... and to keep things safe ?

"* they're just asking for monetary donations.

"mostly because they can stretch that dollar but also just right now they are trying to limit the number of people who touch each food item and so they can buy boxes of food which they can hand out which limits the amount of contact."

Look live: if you aren't able to make the drive you can also mail in a check.

For more information the church will divide the donations between ecumenical food pantry and the salvation army.

The donations will be handed out at the end of this week.

/// college campuses have been empty for months now ?

"* to thwart