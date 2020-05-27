The Legend of 1900 movie (1998) - Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Mélanie Thierry

The Legend of 1900 movie trailer (1998) - Plot synopsis: A baby boy, discovered in 1900 on an ocean liner, grows into a musical prodigy, never setting foot on land.

Shortly after the Second World War, Max, a transplanted American, visits an English pawn shop to sell his trumpet.

The shopkeeper recognizes the tune Max plays as one on a wax master of an unreleased recording, discovered and restored from shards found in a piano salvaged from a cruise ship turned hospital ship, now slated for demolition.

This chance discovery prompts a story from Max, which he relates both to the shopkeeper and later to the official responsible for the doomed vessel, for Max is a born storyteller.

Though now down on his luck and disillusioned by his wartime experiences, the New Orleans-born Max was once an enthusiastic and gifted young jazz musician, whose longest gig was several years with the house band aboard the Virginian, a posh cruise ship.

While gaining his sea legs, he was befriended by another young man, the pianist in the same band, whose long unlikely name was Danny Boodman T.D.

Lemons 1900, though everyone just called him 1900, the year of his birth.

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore Writers: Alessandro Baricco, Giuseppe Tornatore Stars: Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Mélanie Thierry