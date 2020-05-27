Hans Christian Andersen movie (1952) - Danny Kaye, Farley Granger, Zizi Jeanmaire

Hans Christian Andersen movie trailer (1952) - Plot synopsis: Once upon a time, there lived in Denmark a young shoemaker named Hans Christian Andersen whose magical tales delighted boys and girls throughout the land.

Danny Kaye "is a delight" (Cue) as Hans, who one day journeys beyond the borders of his small village, across the sea and into the dazzling city of Copenhagen.

There he encounters marvels and wonders beyond his wildest dreams...and finds the inspiration for some of his most unforgettable characters, such as The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, Thumbelina and many more!

Nominated for six Oscars®, Hans Christian Andersen is pure enchantment!

Director: Charles Vidor Writers: Moss Hart, Myles Connolly, Ben Hecht Stars: Danny Kaye, Farley Granger, Zizi Jeanmaire