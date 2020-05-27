Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hans Christian Andersen movie (1952) - Danny Kaye, Farley Granger, Zizi Jeanmaire

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Hans Christian Andersen movie (1952) - Danny Kaye, Farley Granger, Zizi Jeanmaire

Hans Christian Andersen movie (1952) - Danny Kaye, Farley Granger, Zizi Jeanmaire

Hans Christian Andersen movie trailer (1952) - Plot synopsis: Once upon a time, there lived in Denmark a young shoemaker named Hans Christian Andersen whose magical tales delighted boys and girls throughout the land.

Danny Kaye "is a delight" (Cue) as Hans, who one day journeys beyond the borders of his small village, across the sea and into the dazzling city of Copenhagen.

There he encounters marvels and wonders beyond his wildest dreams...and finds the inspiration for some of his most unforgettable characters, such as The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, Thumbelina and many more!

Nominated for six Oscars®, Hans Christian Andersen is pure enchantment!

Director: Charles Vidor Writers: Moss Hart, Myles Connolly, Ben Hecht Stars: Danny Kaye, Farley Granger, Zizi Jeanmaire

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RIsakowitz

Rachel Isakowitz @joshgad Josh, I would love to see you do a #ReunitedApart episode of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" (1989), since t… https://t.co/9W1qqGdo6K 18 hours ago

PlanetBGlasgow

PlanetB 🌎 @YvonneMacGrego3 @BethInIsolation I loved that movie too! 🧜🏼‍♀️ The competition is over now but Gallus is available… https://t.co/6T6bqJ3KXp 2 days ago

nbbabe13

Kay I never realized how influential he’s been in my life but man, if the Hans Christian Andersen movie Starring Danny… https://t.co/Mv7tGPMKcm 5 days ago