WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather.
The next opportunity to launch to the International Space Station is Saturday at 3:22pm ET.
WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To FamiliesNASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley gave their families air hugs as they said goodbye before heading to the launch pad on Wednesday. Behnken and Hurley are part of the first manned mission to..
SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’SpaceX’s Historic Launch With
NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’ SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and
Crew Dragon spacecraft
are set to take flight
on Wednesday. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and
Bob Behnken will..