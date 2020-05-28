Fort Leavenworth soldier stops active shooter on bridge

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens says an active-duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth helped stop an active shooter Wednesday on the Centennial Bridge over the Missouri River.

Weather Headlines:Rain will be increasing tonightinto ThursdayThere will likely be a heavyband of rain developing in athin 30 mile wide area, andthis may be near KCIt will dry out FridayKANSAS CITY'S MOSTACCURATE FORECAST:Tonight: Rain andthunderstorms will beincreasing tonight.

Rainfallamounts from 0.10" to 2.50"are possible.

Wind: E-NE 5mph.

Low: 61Thursday: Rain likely with achance of thunderstorms. Thechance of rain is 90% early inthe day and 30% later in theday.

Wind: N 5-15 mph.

High:72Friday: It will become sunnywith no chance of rain andlight north winds.

Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Low: 56 High: 75Saturday: Clouds will moveback in with a chance of lightrain.

Temperatures may stayin the 60s.

Wind: N 5-15 mph.Low: 58 High: 67AN ACTIVE SHOOTER ON ABUSY BRIDGE -- FIRING ATPEOPLE IN THEIR CARS --IS STOPPED BY A FORTLEAVENWORTH SOLDIER.THIS ALL HAPPENED ON ABRIDGE THAT CONNECTSLEAVENWORTH ANDPLATTE COUNTIES.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN SPOKETO THOSE WHO HEARDTHE GUNFIRE.BROADCASTIFY:"Units responding, centennialbridge, multiple victims, onesubject pinned under avehicle, possible multiplegunshot wounds."Austin Menzel" I couldn't see himunderneath the vehicle but hewas definitely under therewhen the cops were, when thecops were surrounding him soyeah it was It was quite asight to see."TERRIFYING MOMENTSFOR DRIVERS CROSSINGTHE CENTENNIAL BRIDGEIN LEAVENWORTHWEDNESDAY - WHEN ANUNIDENTIFIED MAN PULLEDOVER, GOT OUT OF HISCAR ANDBEGAN SHOOTING ATRANDOM CARS.Austin Menzel"I seen the cops just arrive onthe scene and just startblocking off the bridge."AS THE SOUND OFGUNSHOTS ECHOED DOWNTHE MISSOURI RIVERCHARLIE JORDANCOUNTED THEMCharlie Jordan/Leavenworth CampGround Mgr." and I heard like nine or 10shots up there by then therewas rapidfire.""It was just, Bam Bam bambam bam bam just likefireworks."BROADCASTIFY:"The scene is not secure onemale subject shot no furtherdetails at this time."AN ACTIVE DUTY SOLDIERAT FORT LEAVENWORTH ISTO THANK FOR HELPINGPUT AN END TO THEACTIVE SHOOTERSITUATION - JUST ASABRUPTLY AS IT BEGAN.Austin Menzel"Yeah it's... it's scary.""I'm just glad that there wasno deaths."INSTANTLY BECOMING AHERO IN THE EYES OFTHOSE DOWN BELOW ANDSURELY ON TOP.Austin Menzel"I'm just glad he was able toget taken down you know I'mglad that somebody didsomething about it.""Nonetheless an active dutysoldier so congrats to thathero... like I give him anapplause, like... he did good."Charlie Jordan"Could've been a lot ofinnocent people that got shotif he hadn't done that.""He's a big hero for doingthat."IN LEAVENWORTH, GP, 41ACTION NEWS.THE SUSPECT WASINJURED IN THE CRASHWITH THE SOLDIER --TAKEN TO AN AREAHOSPITAL AND ISEXPECTED TO SURVIVE.ANOTHER ACTIVE-DUTYSOLDIER FROM FORTLEAVENWORTH, WASSTRUCK BY THESUSPECT'S FIRE.THAT SOLDIER IS ALSOEXPECTED TO SURVIVE.