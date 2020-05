Police: Ft. Leavenworth soldier stops active shooter on bridge Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:45s - Published 6 hours ago Police: Ft. Leavenworth soldier stops active shooter on bridge Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens says an active-duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth helped stop an active shooter Wednesday on the Centennial Bridge over the Missouri River. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police: Ft. Leavenworth soldier stops active shooter on bridge RECOVERING.BUT FIRST -- POLICE SAY ASOLDIER FROM FORTLEAVENWORTH "SAVEDTHE DAY" AFTER AN ACTIVESHOOTER FIRED ATRANDOM CARS INLEAVENWORTH TODAY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHEN ISAT CENTENNIAL BRIDGEWHERE THE INCIDENTHAPPENED.DAN....IT BECAME A DANGEROUSDRIVE FOR COMMUTERSON THE CENTENNIALBRIDGE AT 11AM TODAYWHEN A SHOOTERSTARTED FIRING ON CARSAT RANDOM...BUT THEN AN ACTIVEDUTY SOLDIER STATIONEDAT FORT LEAVENWORTHTOOK IT UPON HIMSELF TOEND WHAT COULD'VE BEENA HORRIFIC SCENE.This morning at 11am,multiple law enforcementagencies responded to theCentennial Bridge for a repoof shots fired.BUT INVESTIGATORSLEARNED THIS WAS NOT AROAD RAGE INCIDENT ONTHE BRIDGE " IT WAS ANACTIVE SHOOTERSITUATION.Multiple weapons on thebridge firing at cars with noparticular association.AND THEN POLICE SAY ANACTIVE DUTY SOLDIERSTATIONED AT FORTLEAVENWORTH SITTING INTRAFFIC DROVE INTOACTION.Saw the event unfold,determined it was an activeshooter, and intervened bystriking the shooter with hisvehicle, causing him to becritically injured but endingtheencounter with the activeshooter.A MEMBER OF THE UNITSTATES MILITARY, SAVINGLIVES IN SECONDS.It"s quite clear heintervened and savedcountless people from eitherbeing shot or wounded.We feel like he was very, veryhelpful and instrumental inending today"s activities.THE SHOOTER AND VICTARE BOTH IN SERIOUS BUTSTABLE CONDITION.POLICE TOLD US THAT THEVICTIM IS ALSO AN ACTIVEMEMBER OF THE MILITARY,JUST LIKE THE SOLDIERWHO PUT HIS OWN LIFE ATRISK TO SAVE OTHERS.THE SHOOTER'S MOTIVEIN UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.REPORTING LIVE INLEAVENWORTH, KANSA