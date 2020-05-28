Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 362 points or 1.15 per cent at 31,967 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points or 1.06 per cent at 9,414.

Among stocks, private banks were on a high with IndusInd Bank up by 4.3 per cent at Rs 384.95, Axis Bank by 4.1 per cent, ICICI Bank by 3.2 per cent and HDFC Bank by 2.7 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were L and T, HDFC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Eicher Motors.

However, IT stocks lay low with Infosys down by 1.2 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1 per cent, Wipro by 0.9 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 0.8 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and US stock futures rose as growing optimism about the economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic overcome concerns about a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose by 1.28 per cent to the highest since early March.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

9LedgePro

parthshukl Surge in banking stocks and firm cues from global peers drove the Indian equity markets higher on Friday, with the… https://t.co/WXePMc683E 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy buying in financials lift indices 1.5 pc, Reliance touches new high [Video]

Heavy buying in financials lift indices 1.5 pc, Reliance touches new high

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on June 08 due to heavy buying in banking, financial and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 515 points or 1.5 per cent at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results [Video]

Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 307 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 34,287..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high [Video]

Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published