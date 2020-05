1 man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in west Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 15 hours ago 1 man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in west Las Vegas Police are investigating after a deadly shooting overnight in west Las Vegas. Officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting shots were fired at an apartment complex on Tropicana Avenue near Jones Boulevard. 0

AROUND 10 P-M - AND FOUND A MAN WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS. HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE DIED. A FEW MINUTES LATER, ANOTHER MAN WALKED INTO A DIFFERENT HOSPITAL WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS. THIS MORNING - STILL NO WORD ON HIS CONDITION. INITIAL REPORTS SAID TWO MEN WERE INVOLVED IN A FIGHT BEFORE SHOTS WERE FIRED. RIGHT NOW INVESTIGATORS ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT - WHO THE SHOOTER IS - AND WHAT LED UP TO THE SHOOTING







