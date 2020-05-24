Hong Kong police brutally throw young journalist to the ground before pepper-spraying him

This was the shocking scene in Hong Kong's Mongkok on May 27 as a young journalist, Victor Tong, was shoved to the ground by police officers sending his camera flying.

GoPro footage from Tong's helmet shows him fall to the ground then after being helped up by bystanders he is immediately subject to nearly point-blank range pepper spray.

Hong Kong police officers continue to attempt members of the demonstration as well as the press while brandishing shields and batons.

Tong explained: "The police are[sic] retreating after arresting more than 50 near Langham Place.

"During that, riot police tried to arrest a man chanting slogans.

"He didn't ask the press to clear a way for him beforehand.

"He then pushed the journalist (me) onto the ground, who was in his way at that time.

"This is the first-hand footage taken by the GoPro on my helmet.

"Instead of providing assistance, other officers deployed pepper spray on me and other citizens next to me who helped me up." Protests and unrest have returned to Hong Kong after a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic after China passed a bill to tighten its grip on the autonomous region.