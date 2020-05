New CDC guidelines for public transit and cars Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:28s - Published now New CDC guidelines for public transit and cars As some Americans head back to work, the CDC has updated their guidelines for how to get places safely. Mandy Gather reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPDATED GUIDELINES FOR HOW TOGET TO PLACES SAFELY.MANDY GAITHER HAS MORE INTODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE.WHETHER YOU TAKE PUBLIC TRANSIT-- OR GO BY CAR -- THE CDCSAYS THERE ARE WAYS TO LOWERYOUR RISK OF CORONAVIRUSINFECTION.FIRST -- BE AWARE OF FREQUENTLYTOUCHED SURFACES -- FROM KIOSKSTO TOUCHSCREENS -- TICKETMACHINES TO TURNSTILES -- LIMITTOUCHING ANYTHING THAT A LOT OFPEOPLE HAVE HAD THEIR HANDS ON-- AND IF YOU MUST TOUCH THESESURFACES -- WASH YOUR HANDS FOR20 SECONDS WITH SOAP AND WATER-- OR RUB YOUR HANDS WITHSANITIZER CONTAINING 60-PERCENTALCOHOL -- AS SOON AS YOU CAN.THE CDC SAYS SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS ALSO IMPORTANT IN BOTH CARSAND ON PUBLIC TRANSIT.WHEN POSSIBLE -- TRY TO TRAVELDURING NON-PEAK HOURS -- ANDSTAY SIX FEET AWAY FROM THOSENOT IN YOUR HOUSEHOLD --CONSIDER SKIPPING A ROW OFSEATS BETWEEN YOURSELF ANDOTHER RIDERS -- AVOID GATHERINGIN GROUPS AND STAY OUT OFCROWDED SPACES WHEN POSSIBLE --ESPECIALLY AT TRANSIT STATIONSAND STOPS.FOR THOSE TRAVELING IN TAXIS ORRIDESHARES-- THE CDC ADVISESOPENING WINDOWS WHEN POSSIBLETO IMPROVE AIR CIRCULATION --OR ADJUSTING THE AIRCONDITIONER TO MAKE SURE THEAIR ISN'T RECIRCULATING.IT ALSO RECOMMENDS AVOIDINGPOOLED RIDES OR RIDES WHEREMULTIPLE PASSENGERS ARE PICKEDUP WHO AREN'T IN THE SAMEHOUSEHOLD.FOR TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, I'MMANDY GAITHER.TODAY--- THE GOLDEN KNIGHTSWILL REVEALTHE NAME AND LOGO OF THEIR NEW





