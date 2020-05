Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada | May 28 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published now Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada | May 28 More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the coronavirus. But the number of weekly cases in Nevada is dropping. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT THE NUMBER OF WEEKLY CASESIN NEVADA IS DROPPING.OVER THE PAST WEEK WE HAVE SEEN712 NEW CASES COMPARED TO 787THE WEEK BEFORE.THE CORONVIRUS CASES IN NEVADAHAVE STAYED THE SAME OVERNIGHT.ACCORDING TO THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT MORE THAN 402 PEOPLEHAVE DIED AND MORE THAN 81HUNDRED PEOPLE HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE IN NEVADA.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Over 100k COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.



Right now, our country has passed a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. More than 100,000 people have now lost their lives to the virus. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 1 hour ago More signs of progress across the country



Today, New York's governor is headed to The White House. His meeting with President Trump comes as the state posted its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 20 hours ago