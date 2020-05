Doctors warn not to take too much vitamin D Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 hour ago Doctors warn not to take too much vitamin D Doctors are warning about overusing vitamin D, as google searches for the supplement surge. Many people are speculating if vitamin D helps fight COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MANY PEOPLE ARE SPECULATING IFVITAMIN D HELPS FIGHT COVID-19.WHILE IT CAN SUPPORT YOURIMMUNE SYSTEM - DOCTORS SAYTHERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT ITDOES ANYTHING AGAINSTCORONAVIRUS.THEY SAY TOO MUCH VITAMIN D CANLEAD TO THINGS LIKE KIDNEYDAMAGE - CALCIUM BUILD-UP INYOUR BLOOD -.AND HEART RHYTHM PROBLEMS.DISNEY WORLD HAS SET IT





You Might Like

Tweets about this WilliamRuh Doctors warn against taking "mega doses" of vitamin D to prevent COVID-19. (If marooned in the Arctic, do not eat pā€¦ https://t.co/B90YDl0Jam 20 hours ago