Here's what you need to know to start your day on May 28.

What you need to know: May 28

This morning.

Breaking news this morning out of minneapolis where police say one person has been shot to death during ovenright protests in the city.

People are outraged... for the second day, many took to the streets to protest the police killing of george floyd, an unarmed black man - his death captured on video.

Protests... as well as black lives matter marches - have taken place across the country - including washington d.c.

And a large protest in los angeles.

The mayor of minneapolis says criminal charges should be filed against the officer seen kneeling on floyd.

The u-s hit a grim milestone this week - 100- thousand coronavirus deaths and today... new questions are arising about coronavirus tests.

Experts tell nbc those tests may be missing up to one in five cases.

The anticipation and buildup... did not come to fruition - courtesy weather concerns.

Space-x and nasa had to scrub wednesday's historic launch from the kennedy space center in florida the next attempt for the launch of the manned rocket will come saturday at 3:22 p-m..

If that launch is also scrubbed, they will try again sunday at 3 p-m.

New this morning paradise police are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing since tuesday.

His is 54-year-old michael endres.

The paradise man was last seen when he left his home tuesday afternoon.

He was taking a motorcycle ride to the stirling city and inskip areas.

Police say a search of the area has turned up empty.

Wednesday... a call to his cell phone went unanswered but a ping of the device showed it was in a remote area between highways 32 and 36.

If you see any signs of endres or his motorcycle, contact the paradise police department.

One local city is welcoming an interim police chief... as it prepares for the upcoming retirement of the current chief.

Chico city manager mark orme has announced, current deputy chief matt madden, will take on the role of interim chief.

A 23 year veteran with the chico police department, madden will step into the role, as chief michael o'brien is set to retire next week.

The city manager says the recruitment process for a permanent chief will resume once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

An event reminder to tell you about this morning.... for anyone who may need a bit of extra help with food.

Friday morning, the next community action agency emergency drive- thru food distribution event is set to take place.

Similar to these previous events held throughout our region - all you have to do is show, pull- through, and volunteers will load you up with food items. tomorrow morning's event will be in gridley, at gridley high school, 300 east spruce street.

It runs from 9am until noon - or until supplies run out.

### new this morning... as more industries in the state come back online... many are wondering - when can we get back to the gym?

California governor newsom met wednesday - virtually - with a handful of members of the fitness industry.

The group talked how they are handling the crisis and how the fitness industry will alter and adapt moving forward.

This meeting is part of the governor's ongoing "economic recovery & reinvention listening tour" - last week - governor newsom meet with members of the entertainment industry.

### you're never more