Photographer captures an owl taking a dip in the pond in her back garden Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 hours ago Photographer captures an owl taking a dip in the pond in her back garden A tawny owl has been spotted making trips to a woman's garden during lockdown - even taking a dip in her pond.Nina Constable, 31, dug a pond in the back garden of her home in April and set up camera traps to capture visiting wildlife.Checking her camera the wildlife filmmaker was shocked to spot a tawny owl landing by the side of the pond the night before.The sweet bird has visited Nina's garden another three times at night - before a visit during the day where it took a cheeky bath in her pond.The clip shows the animal washing its wings and bathing in the water.Nina, of Falmouth, Cornwall, said: "I set up the camera traps to document wildlife in my garden as part of a film series that I created during lockdown."I was expecting to capture deer and foxes on camera but was taken by surprise to see a tawny owl visiting the pond."I was so excited to see the owl so kept the camera trap on the pond ever since in the hope that it would come back."The owl has now visited five times but I was only expecting to see it in the dark so I was really surprised to see this footage of it in the day and having a bath!"I actively encourage the owl's visits - the pond was intended to attract and boost wildlife and it's been amazing to see!"The pond dip was filmed on May 16. 0

