Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones’ Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones’ Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio

Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones’ Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio

Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones’ Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio As the music extravaganza can't go ahead next month, some highlights from the archive, 22 sets to be exact, will be played on the station between June 12 and June 14.

Music-lovers can also tune in to hear the likes of The Who, Fleetwood Mac, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Biffy Clyro, Blondie, Iggy Pop and Sheryl Crow.

Absolute Radio's Andy Bush and Richie Firth said: Absolute Radio's Andy Bush and Richie Firth said: Absolute Radio's Andy Bush and Richie Firth said:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Paul McCartney and David Bowie's Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio


ContactMusic - Published



Tweets about this

analiafigue

Anali RT @TimeinMusic: Legendary... Live Aid- Finale 1985, Wembley, UK. Bono, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Howard Jones, and oth… 5 hours ago

femtech_

FemTech_🖥👩🏽‍💻 RT @ScarabOfficial: Yes, folks, women can do this #proaudio thang too. e.g. Famous #mastering #engineer Emily Lazar, who '...has worked on… 8 hours ago

ScarabOfficial

Scarab Yes, folks, women can do this #proaudio thang too. e.g. Famous #mastering #engineer Emily Lazar, who '...has worked… https://t.co/uIjKsP5x1F 8 hours ago

OlgaBeatrizPre1

Olga Beatriz Pérez David Bowie y Paul McCartney https://t.co/zHdLu9PEUd 18 hours ago

PalmSprgsCards

Palm Springs Cards #PaulMcCartney / #DavidBowie 8x10 #MusicMemorabilia * FREE US SHIPPING https://t.co/XN0Y0fcCu5 via @eBay #thebeatles 1 day ago

LipsyMcShedhead

Leigh @macfadyenangus Marc Bolan, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Ian Hunter, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, James Brown, Lit… https://t.co/x31MyI6blk 2 days ago

obladioblapaul

victoire ❦ blm The fact that paul mccartney, david bowie, stevie nicks and freddie mercury all lived in the same time period WHAT THE FUCK 2 days ago

OlgaBeatrizPre1

Olga Beatriz Pérez RT @OlgaBeatrizPre1: Paul McCartney y David Bowie https://t.co/mw3hlp6imF 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Paul McCartney and David Bowie's Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio [Video]

Paul McCartney and David Bowie's Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio

In the place of The Isle of Wight Festival this year, iconic sets from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones will air on Absolute Radio.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Sir Mick Jagger quarantining in French castle [Video]

Sir Mick Jagger quarantining in French castle

Sir Mick Jagger quarantining in French castle He's currently holed up in La Fourchette, his stunning chateau near Poce-sur-Cisse, on the banks of the River Loire, which he bought in 1982 for £2.2..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published