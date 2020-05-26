Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple in Final Talks With Paramount to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Apple in Final Talks With Paramount to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | THR News

Apple in Final Talks With Paramount to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | THR News

Apple in Final Talks With Paramount to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | THR News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Apple in Final Talks to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Apple is in final talks with Paramount to co-finance and produce "Killers of the Flower Moon," a...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

5StarLaxAcademy

FiveStar Lax Academy RT @USLacrosseMag: ⭐ 𝐉𝐎𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐈 ⭐ @ArmyLaxCoach talks what it's like to lead at a service academy and whether @ArmyWP_MLax can make it t… 1 day ago

USLacrosseMag

US Lacrosse Magazine ⭐ 𝐉𝐎𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐈 ⭐ @ArmyLaxCoach talks what it's like to lead at a service academy and whether @ArmyWP_MLax can make… https://t.co/d3w9VuREjc 2 days ago

TalkLivi

OfficialTalkLiviPodcast 🎙 @French_Eddy22 TalkLivi with Jamie McAllister Jamie, a Cup Final hero for Livi, talks us through that great day pl… https://t.co/9JeKwOyx9S 2 days ago

danib_2007

danielle bennett RT @TalkLivi: TalkLivi with Jamie McAllister Jamie, a Cup Final hero for Livi, talks us through that great day plus lots more. TUNE IN⬇️… 4 days ago

TalkLivi

OfficialTalkLiviPodcast 🎙 TalkLivi with Jamie McAllister Jamie, a Cup Final hero for Livi, talks us through that great day plus lots more.… https://t.co/l4z0Bq6zpw 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Richard Herd Dies at 87, Netflix's 'Dark' Trailer Has Arrived and Kevin Hart's Hilarious Quarantine Confession | THR News [Video]

Richard Herd Dies at 87, Netflix's 'Dark' Trailer Has Arrived and Kevin Hart's Hilarious Quarantine Confession | THR News

Richard Herd, known for playing Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld,' has died, the trailer for the highly-anticipated final season of 'Dark' on Netflix is here and Kevin Hart has a quarantine confession.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:09Published
Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News [Video]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News

The streamer will launch the final season of the German hit drama on June 27. In the show, that is the day of the apocalypse.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:38Published