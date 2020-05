Wisconsin State Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:46s - Published now Wisconsin State Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic The Wisconsin State Fair will not take place as planned in 2020, the Fair announced Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE BEGIN WITH BREAKING NEWSTHIS AFTERNOON -- IN THE PASTHOUR -- OFFICIALS DECIDED TOCANCEL THIS YEAR'S WISCONSINSTATE FAIR. SAYING THEDECISION WAS MADE WITH HEAVYHEARTS, THE STATE FAIR WAS THELAST MAJOR FESTIVAL TO BECANCELED IN WISCONSIN, AMIDTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.LET'SGET RIGHT TO BEN JORDAN LIVEAT STATE FAIR PARK.VINCE AND SUSAN - WISCONSINSTATE FAIR PARK JUST PUT OUT ASTATEMENT SAYING THERE'SPLENTY OF EVIDENCE THATCORONAVIRUS SPREADS QUICKLY INDENSELY POPULATED AREAS - ANDTHAT SOCIAL DISTANCING WOULDBE TOO DIFFICULT TO MAINTAINAT A FAIR THAT DRAWS MORE THAN1 MILLION PEOPLE.THIS IS A HISTORIC DECISION -THIS IS THE FIRST TIME SINCEWORLD WAR II THAT THE ANNUALFAIR HAS BEEN CANCELLED.ONTUESDAY - THE STATE FAIR PARKBOARD OF DIRECTORS VOTED TOGIVE ITS CHAIRMAN THE POWER TOMAKE THE DETERMINATION ON THISSUMMER'S STATE FAIR THAT WASSCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 6THTHROUGH 16TH.TODAY - WISCONSINSTATE FAIR PARK SAID IN ASTATEMENT THAT FOR THE SAFETYOF FAIRGOERS, STAFF, VENDORSAND THE BROADER COMMUNITY -THE 2020 WISCONSIN STATE FAIRHAS BEEN CANCELLED.ADDING THATTHE FINANCIAL IMPACT OFHOSTING THE FAIR WITHSIGNIFICANTLY REDUCEDATTENDANCE AS WELL ASIMPLEMENTING MASS GATHERINGSAFETY MEASURES WOULD BEDETRIMENTAL TO THE FUTURE OFSTATE FAIR PARK.PEOPLE WHO HAVE ALREADYPURCHASED ADMISSION TICKETSHAVE TWO OPTIONS - -THEY WILLBE VALID FOR THE 20221 STATEFAIR - REFUNDS ARE ALSOAVAILABLE THROUGH THE END OFJUNE. REPORTING LIVE AT STATEFAIR PARK, BEN JORDAN, TMJ4NEWS.