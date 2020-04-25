Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Fernando: Phoenix Zoo's first sloth - ABC15 Digital
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Meet Fernando: Phoenix Zoo's first sloth - ABC15 Digital
Fernando just turned four!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Zoos turn to social media to delight, raise money amid virus

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Zoo, struggling like others worldwide during coronavirus closures, has...
Seattle Times - Published

Phoenix Zoo Sloth is All the Rage on Cameo, Pulling $50 Per Shout-Out

The Phoenix Zoo has a celebrity in its midst -- a handsome sloth that's become all the rage on the...
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Behind the scenes: Bengal tiger's veterinarian appointment at the Wildlife World Zoo - ABC15 Digital [Video]

Behind the scenes: Bengal tiger's veterinarian appointment at the Wildlife World Zoo - ABC15 Digital

See what happens when it's time for Orion, a male Bengal tiger, to get his checkup!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:28Published
Fernando The Sloth turns 4 at the Phoenix Zoo [Video]

Fernando The Sloth turns 4 at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo is celebrating Fernando the sloth's 4th birthday.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:24Published