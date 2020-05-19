Michigan Secretary of State Explains Mail-in Ballot Concerns
Jocelyn Benson sits with Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to explain President Trump's confusion with mail-in ballot applications.
Benson says the move is educate and make residents aware of voting options.
Trump threatens to withhold Michigan funding after state's decision to mail absentee ballot applicationsPresident Trump is threatening to withhold funding for the State of Michigan after the recent announcement of mailing applications to vote by mail to all registered voters.
SOS Benson: All registered voters to receive applications to vote by mailSecretary of State Jocelyn Benson says all Michigan registered voters will receive an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the August and November elections.