Michigan Secretary of State Explains Mail-in Ballot Concerns

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Jocelyn Benson sits with Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to explain President Trump's confusion with mail-in ballot applications.

Benson says the move is educate and make residents aware of voting options.

Michigan says all voters will be sent absentee ballot applications

Michigan’s secretary of state announced Tuesday morning that all registered voters in the crucial...
FOXNews.com - Published


Trump threatens to withhold Michigan funding after state's decision to mail absentee ballot applications [Video]

Trump threatens to withhold Michigan funding after state's decision to mail absentee ballot applications

President Trump is threatening to withhold funding for the State of Michigan after the recent announcement of mailing applications to vote by mail to all registered voters.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:45Published
SOS Benson: All registered voters to receive applications to vote by mail [Video]

SOS Benson: All registered voters to receive applications to vote by mail

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says all Michigan registered voters will receive an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the August and November elections.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:21Published