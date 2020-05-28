Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis mayor says anger over killing goes back '400 years'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Minneapolis mayor says anger over killing goes back '400 years'

Minneapolis mayor says anger over killing goes back '400 years'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday said "what we've seen over the last two days and the emotion-ridden conflict over last night is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness... that has been ingrained in our black community not just because of five minutes of horror but 400 years."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"It's a reflection of the truth that our black community has lived," Mayor Frey said.

"To ignore it, to toss it out, would be to ignore the values we all claim to have." Protesters on Wednesday clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.

The video, taken by an onlooker to Monday night's fatal encounter between police and George Floyd, 46, showed him lying face down and handcuffed, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, "please, I can't breathe," before growing motionless.

The second day of demonstrations, accompanied by looting and vandalism, began hours after Mayor Jacob Frey urged prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white policeman shown pinning Floyd to the street.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Minneapolis mayor says anger over killing goes back '400 years': https://t.co/Gt1p40UFbx #minneapolisriots 4 seconds ago

vsellen

Vince Sellen RT @ABC: JUST IN: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says reaction to death of George Floyd is a result of built-up "anger and sadness that has b… 28 seconds ago

lyricundertaker

The Lyrical Undertaker RT @NBCNews: Minneapolis Mayor Frey says protests following death of George Floyd are “the result of so much built-up anger and sadness — a… 29 seconds ago

northsunm35

Ken Hanly RT @MairavZ: "Anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community, not just because of five minutes of horror, but 400 years,”… 50 seconds ago

truthhyyy

truthiee🧚🏽‍♀️ RT @ABCPolitics: JUST IN: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says reaction to death of George Floyd is a result of built-up "anger and sadness th… 2 minutes ago

AlmightyAsburn_

ndn qt 🦵🏽 RT @TommyBeer: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the protests were the result of "anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black co… 2 minutes ago

Sunnysidekk

Maybe: Kaila RT @Phil_Lewis_: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the anger and sadness displayed in the wake of George Floyd’s death has been “has been i… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US [Video]

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published