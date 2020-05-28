DOJ says probe into Floyd death a 'top priority'

No formal charges have been filed in the George Floyd case following two days of violent protests in Minneapolis , but the U.S. attorney said the investigation was a "top priority." Freddie Joyner has more.

“We are conducting a robust and meticulous investigation..." U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald alongside FBI officials on Thursday did not announce any formal charges yet in the case of George Floyd, a 46 year old man who died following a violent altercation with police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota Monday.

"To be clear, the Department of Justice has made the investigation in this case a top priority." The altercation between Floyd and four officers was caught on video and has sparked a national outcry for an end to police brutality against black men.

Violent protests in Minneapolis continued Thursday afternoon, as police cars were vandalized after a night that saw looting and clashes between police and angry protesters.

Minneapolis Police Department Chief Medaria Arradondo.

"...we've had a community that has been in trauma for some time.

And what I can not allow as chief is to allow others to compound that trauma..

If they are setting buildings and structures on fire, which are harming the safety of our elderly and our youth... I can not allow that as chief." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday said the protests stemmed from built-up anger and sadness.

"What we've seen over the last the last two days, and the emotion ridden conflict over last night is the result of so much anger and sadness.

Anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community not just because of 5 minutes of horror.

But 400 years.

If you're feeling that sadness and that anger, it's not only understandable, it's right." All four officers involved in the death were fired from their jobs earlier this week.