Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:04s - Published
George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no.

Of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against the police killing of George Floyd.

The video that has now gone viral on the social media shows a cop kneeling onto his neck and George can be heard pleading in the video “Please, please.

I can’t breathe.

I can’t breathe, officer,” .

However, the white police officer ignored his pleas and told him to relax.

Soon the 46-year-old Floyd choked to death as he could barely move.

The video has sent chills down the spine and once again triggered an outcry for justice for black Americans that continue to be a victim of racial discrimination.

After the incident came to light, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suspended the four police officers present during the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: How cop's actions sparked wild protests

George Floyd death: How cop's actions sparked wild protestsFamily and friends of father-of-two George Floyd have described his death as "senseless" and "before...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Arrests, looting in second day of US protests against George Floyd's death in custody

Minneapolis has endured a second day of protests and looting sparked by the death of an...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

taabbyyy_

cristy RT @SiphoUganda: THREAD Following the death of an African American man named George Floyd, who was handcuffed and forcibly pinned to the g… 12 seconds ago

F_Lynyrd

Frank Saying you won't talk about the murder of George Floyd and countless other African American men and women because y… https://t.co/WSi7K18clz 47 seconds ago

Wishurii

Wishuri RT @StreetTalkLDN: #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Update: The Streets Of Minneapolis Has Been Set On Fire In The Protest Of George Floyd, The Afric… 53 seconds ago

joehoenikker

We’re a VIRUS with shoes🦠👞🥾👠👡🇦🇺 no Tя☭mp RT @bevvo14: #LIVE Tense scenes on the streets of Minneapolis this morning as calls mount for the jailing of officers sacked in relation to… 2 minutes ago

BradieBoothe

Bradie Boothe RT @AJEnglish: “We want these people to be prosecuted for manslaughter.” Police in Minneapolis use tear gas against protesters decrying t… 5 minutes ago

carneal_overton

Carneal Overton It would be good if African American athletes and entertainers would hire a good lawyer for the family of Victim Ge… https://t.co/ipTygwo57R 5 minutes ago

bevvo14

Beverley O'Connor #LIVE Tense scenes on the streets of Minneapolis this morning as calls mount for the jailing of officers sacked in… https://t.co/wCB8JbbVNT 8 minutes ago

sidsays_

S I D RT @DamniKain: THREAD : Institutionalized racism is the murderer of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed my white male cop… 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Night Of Chaos & Destruction As Protests Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent [Video]

Night Of Chaos & Destruction As Protests Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent

Jason DeRusha and Christiane Cordero report on the looting and fires in the city (3:52). WCCO This Morning -- May 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:52Published
Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue [Video]

Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue

These were the scenes of the Minneapolis' skyline as a fire is seen burning in the distance in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death. The filmer said: "[I] woke up to get a glass of water..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published