George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no.

Of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against the police killing of George Floyd.

The video that has now gone viral on the social media shows a cop kneeling onto his neck and George can be heard pleading in the video “Please, please.

I can’t breathe.

I can’t breathe, officer,” .

However, the white police officer ignored his pleas and told him to relax.

Soon the 46-year-old Floyd choked to death as he could barely move.

The video has sent chills down the spine and once again triggered an outcry for justice for black Americans that continue to be a victim of racial discrimination.

After the incident came to light, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suspended the four police officers present during the incident.