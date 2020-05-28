Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.

Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'

The news comes after a second day of violent protests over the black man's death in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations began on Wednesday, and were accompanied by looting and vandalism.

They started just hours after the city's mayor urged prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white policeman shown pinning Floyd to the street.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. investigators pursue 'robust' probe of Minneapolis black man's death

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday it had made an investigation into police involvement...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police Chief: Officers Who ‘Don’t Have An Issue’ With Floyd Arrest Should Turn In Badges [Video]

Police Chief: Officers Who ‘Don’t Have An Issue’ With Floyd Arrest Should Turn In Badges

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy is taking a strong stand on the death of an African-American man at the hands of law enforcement officers in Minneapolis. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:41Published
Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd [Video]

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published