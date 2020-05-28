DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.

Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'

The news comes after a second day of violent protests over the black man's death in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations began on Wednesday, and were accompanied by looting and vandalism.

They started just hours after the city's mayor urged prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white policeman shown pinning Floyd to the street.