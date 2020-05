Southwest Airlines tops in new airline survey Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 52 minutes ago Southwest Airlines tops in new airline survey Southwest Airlines ranks the highest for customer satisfaction in 2020. The J.D. Power survey says the company had the highest satisfaction levels in a number of categories. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HIGHEST FOR CUSTOMERSATISFACTION IN 20- 20 THE J-DPOWER SURVEY SAYS - THE COMPANYHAD THE HIGHEST SATISFACTIONLEVELS IN A NUMBER OFCATEGORIES--- INCLUDINGBAGGAGE, COSTS AND CREW.THE SURVEY COVERED BOTH SHORTHAUL AND LONG HAUL FLIGHTS---SOUTHWEST WAS ON TOP IN BOTHCATEGORIES.JETBLUE FINISHED SECOND INBOTH, DELTA WAS THIRD IN LONGHAUL AND ALASKA TOOK THIRDPLACE FOR SHORTER FLIGHTS.SPACEX LAUNCH-VLESS THAN 20 MINUTES BEFORE





