Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To Spring Of 2021
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To Spring Of 2021

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To Spring Of 2021

The enshrinement ceremony for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the rest of the inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame induction postponed to 2021

The late Kobe Bryant's induction into America's basketball hall of fame has been postponed to 2021,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •CBC.caDaily StarNews24TMZ.comReuters


Coronavirus: 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony headlined by Kobe Bryant could move to later date

The stacked Hall of Fame class remains scheduled to be inducted on Aug. 29, but the event could move...
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comDaily Starazcentral.com


Kobe Bryant Will Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 Class

UPDATE: The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 induction ceremony is officially postponed....
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this

manisteenews

News Advocate The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the all-but-certain electio… https://t.co/OWg7ugfocc 10 hours ago

TheManilaTimes

The Manila Times The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the all-but-certain electio… https://t.co/bX8i3YuCSo 1 day ago

EnfieldPatch

Enfield Patch The late Kobe Bryant and eight other basketball greats had been slated to be inducted in late August. https://t.co/WVkEzOPYKG 1 day ago

KobeBryantNews1

Kobe Bryant News Basketball Hall of Fame mulls induction date for Kobe Bryant, class of 2020 - 1News https://t.co/I10d23EDlD 1 day ago

manisteenews

News Advocate The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the all-but-certain electio… https://t.co/f0dsPBmbMz 1 day ago

JustinSobieski

Justin Sobieski RT @AP_Sports: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is considering new dates for the induction of its Class of 2020. With Kobe B… 2 days ago

1NewsSportNZ

1 NEWS - Sport Basketball Hall of Fame mulls induction date for Kobe Bryant, class of 2020 https://t.co/msW6TqWD68 https://t.co/kt0fOKG85N 2 days ago

KobeBryantNews1

Kobe Bryant News Hall of Fame mulls induction date for class featuring Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan | NBA News - Armeni… https://t.co/I17k50AZVD 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trout, Manning, Amos Among Nominees For New Jersey Hall Of Fame [Video]

Trout, Manning, Amos Among Nominees For New Jersey Hall Of Fame

Baseball superstar Mike Trout, Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, “Good Times” actor John Amos, and film star Danny Aiello are among this year’s nominees for the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published
Hall of Fame reopens with added safety [Video]

Hall of Fame reopens with added safety

Hall of Fame reopens with added safety

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:37Published
Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death

Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death Vanessa was left heartbroken in January when the NBA legend and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both lost their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:45Published