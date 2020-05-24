The enshrinement ceremony for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the rest of the inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To Spring Of 2021

