What You Need To Know About Pre-Paid IRS Stimulus Cards

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Much to the surprise of many of Americans, the I.R.S.

Sent out some of the final stimulus payments in the form of a pre-paid Visa debit card.

