Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins To Be Keynote Speaker For Philadelphia's Virtual Graduation Ceremony

The ceremony is set for June 9.



Tweets about this Matt Howe Check out my latest article. Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees' comments on national anthem kneel… https://t.co/Xmlde8iuD9 7 minutes ago Clark X RT @975TheFanatic: Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins will be the keynote speaker for the Philadelphia School District’s vir… 6 days ago 975TheFanatic Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins will be the keynote speaker for the Philadelphia School District’… https://t.co/AMz0HBgo2H 6 days ago Jesse Abrams-Morley RT @newskag: Keynote address for #PHLed virtual graduation is: former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins - not because of his sports prowess, but becaus… 6 days ago Kristen Graham Keynote address for #PHLed virtual graduation is: former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins - not because of his sports prowess,… https://t.co/Ui2QrQLTWf 6 days ago